Australia's Fortescue first-half profit rises on higher shipments, prices

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

February 21, 2024 — 06:16 pm EST

Written by Archishma Iyer and Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Ltd FMG.AX on Thursday posted a 41% jump in its half-year profit, supported by strong iron ore shipments and higher realized prices for the steel-making raw material.

Imports to China, the world's largest iron ore consumer, hit a record high last year on strong demand for the commodity as steel makers sought more lower grade ore for their mills to conserve margins, leading to higher demand for Fortescue's lower grade product.

Moreover, the company realised an average revenue of $108.19 per dry metric tonne, as compared with $87.18/dmt in the prior corresponding period.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner said net profit after tax attributable for the six months ended Dec. 31 came in at $3.34 billion, up from $2.37 billion a year ago. It beat a LSEG estimate of $2.89 billion.

The company announced an interim dividend of A$1.08 per share as compared to A$0.75 apiece declared a year ago.

