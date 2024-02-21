Australia's Fortescue first-half profit rises on higher shipments, prices

Updates with further details from paragraph 2 onward

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Ltd FMG.AX on Thursday posted a 41% jump in its half-year profit, supported by strong iron ore shipments and higher realized prices for the steel-making raw material.

Imports to China, the world's largest iron ore consumer, hit a record high last year on strong demand for the commodity as steel makers sought more lower grade ore for their mills to conserve margins, leading to higher demand for Fortescue's lower grade product.

Moreover, the company realised an average revenue of $108.19 per dry metric tonne, as compared with $87.18/dmt in the prior corresponding period.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner said net profit after tax attributable for the six months ended Dec. 31 came in at $3.34 billion, up from $2.37 billion a year ago. It beat a LSEG estimate of $2.89 billion.

The company announced an interim dividend of A$1.08 per share as compared to A$0.75 apiece declared a year ago.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer and Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.