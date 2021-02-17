Australia's Fortescue first-half profit jumps 66%

Contributors
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Rushil Dutta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MELANIE BURTON

Fortescue Metals Group said on Thursday its half-year profit jumped 66%, boosted by strong gains in iron ore prices and higher demand for the steel-making commodity from top steel producer China.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX said on Thursday its half-year profit jumped 66%, boosted by strong gains in iron ore prices and higher demand for the steel-making commodity from top steel producer China.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner posted a net profit after tax for the first-half of $4.08 billion, up from $2.45 billion a year earlier. It was in line with a consensus of $4.09 billion from 10 analysts compiled by research firm Vuma Financial.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters