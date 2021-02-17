Australia's Fortescue first-half profit jumps 66%

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX said on Thursday its half-year profit jumped 66%, boosted by strong gains in iron ore prices and higher demand for the steel-making commodity from top steel producer China.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner posted a net profit after tax for the first-half of $4.08 billion, up from $2.45 billion a year earlier. It was in line with a consensus of $4.09 billion from 10 analysts compiled by research firm Vuma Financial.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.