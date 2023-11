Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue FMG.AX on Tuesday approved an estimated total investment of about $750 million over the next three years for one green metal and two green energy projects.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.