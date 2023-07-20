News & Insights

Australia's Flight Centre second-biggest gainer in ASX 200 after outlook hike

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 20, 2023 — 12:48 am EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

July 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Flight Centre FLT.AX jumped more than 5% on Thursday to mark its biggest intraday percentage gain since February 1 after the travel retailer hiked its annual underlying operating earnings forecast, citing strong performance.

Flight Centre shares were trading 4.9% higher at A$21.82, as at 0354 GMT, its highest level since mid-June, and was the second-biggest gainer in the ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO. Shares are on track to log their ninth straight day in positive territory.

Earlier in the day, shares soared as much as 5.1% to touch an over two-month high of A$21.88.

Over 2.1 million shares have traded, more than double the 30-day average.

The corporate travel manager expects to log underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between A$295 million ($201.5 million) and A$305 million for the year ending June 30.

That is higher than its previous forecast of A$270 million to A$290 million, and a strong turnaround from last year's loss of A$183.1 million.

"FLT's global corporate travel business has continued to outperform, delivering record TTV (total transaction value) during FY23 in a market that has generally improved but has yet to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels," the company said.

The TTV is expected to be in the order of A$22 billion for fiscal 2023, more than double of last year, it added.

($1 = 1.4641 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

