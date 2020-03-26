Australia's Firstmac launches $532 mln RMBS - arranger

SYDNEY, March 27 (Reuters) - Australian non-bank financial lender Firstmac on Friday launched an A$880 million ($531.96 million) residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issue, according to sole arranger JP Morgan.

ANZ Banking Group ANZ.AX, JPMorgan, National Australia Bank NAB.AX and Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX are the joint lead managers.

The issuance comes amid concerns of a slowdown in home sales in Australia and expectations of higher mortgage defaults after the country halted all housing auctions and inspections to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Ratings agency S&P this week said it expects liquidity stress and delays in loan repayments to hit cash flows to Australia's RMBS transactions, despite recent support measures.

($1 = 1.6543 Australian dollars)

