Australia's First State buys 45.1% in Germany's MVV for $816 mln

FRANKFURT, April 2 (Reuters) - Australian infrastructure investor First State Investments has agreed to buy a 45.1% stake in German regional utility MVV Energie MVVGn.DE for 753 million euros ($816 million), it said on Thursday.

The stake, held by EnBW EBKG.DE and RheinEnergie RHEI.UL is being sold at a price of 25.43 euros per share, First State Investments -- a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T -- said, a discount of 3.3% to Thursday's closing price.

($1 = 0.9232 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.