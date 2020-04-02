Australia's First State buys 45.1% in Germany's MVV for $816 mln

Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published

Australian infrastructure investor First State Investments has agreed to buy a 45.1% stake in German regional utility MVV Energie for 753 million euros ($816 million), it said on Thursday.

The stake, held by EnBW EBKG.DE and RheinEnergie RHEI.UL is being sold at a price of 25.43 euros per share, First State Investments -- a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T -- said, a discount of 3.3% to Thursday's closing price.

($1 = 0.9232 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

