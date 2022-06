June 29 (Reuters) - Australia's first neobank, Volt Bank Ltd IPO-VOT.AX, said on Wednesday it was shutting down its deposit taking business and return its banking licence.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.