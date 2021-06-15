World Markets

Australia's Firefinch soars on deal with China's Ganfeng for Mali lithium project

Contributor
Vasudha Kaukuntla Reuters
Published

Australian lithium miner Firefinch said on Wednesday it signed a binding deal with China's Ganfeng Lithium to jointly develop and operate its Goulamina project in Mali, sending its shares soaring 25%.

June 16 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Firefinch FFX.AX said on Wednesday it signed a binding deal with China's Ganfeng Lithium 002460.SZ to jointly develop and operate its Goulamina project in Mali, sending its shares soaring 25%.

Ganfeng, one of the world's biggest lithium producers, will make cash investments of $130 million for a 50% stake in a joint venture company for the lithium project, Firefinch said.

The Chinese miner also agreed to a purchase up to 100% of the spodumene concentrate — from which the lithium is extracted — that will be produced at Goulamina across the life of the mine. A study conducted by Firefinch pegs the life at 23 years.

Firefinch expects to make a final investment decision (FID) on the project within six months of the deal's completion. Reaching an FID is a key condition for Ganfeng to make $91 million worth of the funding.

Shares of Firefinch, on halt since Tuesday, jumped to as much as A$0.570 to their highest since April 2018. Ganfeng's shares, however, slipped about 4% on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Vasudha Kaukuntla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Vasudha.Kaukuntla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular