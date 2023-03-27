Australia's financial system well equipped to deal with challenges -assistant treasurer

March 27, 2023 — 05:24 pm EDT

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, March 28 (Reuters) - Australia's financial system is well equipped to deal with the disruptions and challenges in the global economy, Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said on Tuesday.

"One thing is clear: Australia's banking system is resilient," Jones said in a speech to the Australian Financial Review banking summit.

"While we've seen some strains in global funding markets, our domestic funding markets continue to function well."

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.