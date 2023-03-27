Australia's financial system well equipped to deal with challenges -assistant treasurer

SYDNEY, March 28 (Reuters) - Australia's financial system is well equipped to deal with the disruptions and challenges in the global economy, Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said on Tuesday.

"One thing is clear: Australia's banking system is resilient," Jones said in a speech to the Australian Financial Review banking summit.

"While we've seen some strains in global funding markets, our domestic funding markets continue to function well."

