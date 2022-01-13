Australia's financial crime regulator expands Star Entertainment money laundering probe

Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX said on Friday that Australia's financial crime regulator expanded its investigation to other entities within the group for possible breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws at the company's casino in Sydney.

