Australia's Federal Court approves Blackstone's $6.3 bln Crown Resorts deal

June 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Federal Court approved on Wednesday the $6.3 billion acquisition of the country's largest casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd CWN.AX by private equity giant Blackstone Inc BX.N.

This follows nods from the regulators in the state of Western Australia, New South Wales and Victoria last week.

