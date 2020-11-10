Australia's FAR to sell entire Senegal project stake to India's ONGC Videsh unit

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australia's FAR Ltd FAR.AX said on Wednesday it will sell its entire stake in the Sangomar oil project offshore Senegal to a unit of Indian oil and gas firm ONGC Videsh Ltd ONVI.NS for $45 million.

FAR said it expects to have about $130 million in cash at the close of the deal, which will be used to rebuild the company and further its other West African prospects offshore the Gambia and Guinea-Bissau.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.