Australia's FAR settles Senegal oil field dispute with Woodside Petroleum

March 30 (Reuters) - Australia's FAR Ltd FAR.AX on Monday said it had agreed to a settlement in its long-running dispute with Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX over the latter's acquisition of a stake in a Senegal project.

The oil and gas explorer added the International Chamber of Commerce's (ICC) arbitral tribunal will terminate the case with immediate effect.

