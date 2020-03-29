World Markets

Australia's FAR settles Senegal oil field dispute with Woodside Petroleum

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's FAR Ltd on Monday said it had agreed to a settlement in its long-running dispute with Woodside Petroleum over the latter's acquisition of a stake in a Senegal project.

The oil and gas explorer added the International Chamber of Commerce's (ICC) arbitral tribunal will terminate the case with immediate effect.

