Australia's FAR sells Senegal project stake to ONGC Videsh in 'bittersweet moment'

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australia's FAR Ltd FAR.AX said on Wednesday it will sell its stake in the Sangomar oil project offshore Senegal to a unit of India's ONGC Videsh Ltd ONVI.NS for $45 million, as it looks to rebuild itself amid a downturn in the oil and gas industry.

Cash-strapped FAR has been looking to sell its 15% stake in the $4.2 billion Sangomar project and has previously flagged concerns regarding default of payments.

In October, the company said it is looking to refinance or sell its stake, as it remains in default of roughly $47.1 million for the project.

Sangomar is a joint venture with Australia's Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Senegal's national oil company, Petrosen.

Woodside in August exercised its right to match a $400 million offer by Russia's Lukoil LKOH.MM to buy Cairn Energy's CNE.L stake in the Rufisque, Sangomar, and Sangomar Deep (RSSD) project, making it the largest shareholder.

"Having been in the RSSD project for 14 years, it's a bittersweet moment to be selling our stake", FAR's Managing Director Cath Norman said.

"In these circumstances, the offer from ONGC represents the best option available at this time", she added.

FAR said it expects to have about $130 million in cash at the close of the deal, which will be used to rebuild the company and further its other West African prospects offshore the Gambia and Guinea-Bissau.

ONGC has also agreed to reimburse FAR's share of working capital for the project from Jan.1 totalling $66.58 million, which is payable on completion of the deal, FAR added.

