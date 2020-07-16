Oil

Australia's FAR says "good" interest in its Senegal oil project stake

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published

Australia's FAR Ltd said on Thursday it has received a "good level of interest" in the sale of its 15% stake in the $4.2 billion Sangomar oil and gas project being developed off Senegal.

July 16 (Reuters) - Australia's FAR Ltd FAR.AX said on Thursday it has received a "good level of interest" in the sale of its 15% stake in the $4.2 billion Sangomar oil and gas project being developed off Senegal.

FAR said in March it had failed to secure debt to fund the more than $300 million it needs for its share of the project after global oil prices collapsed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company defaulted on its project contributions in June and noted it would forfeit its interest without compensation if obligations were not fulfilled within six months.

FAR said on Thursday it would continue to cease making payments to conserve cash.

"As time progresses and global markets continue to be stressed, there remains uncertainty around FAR's ability to conclude a financing option," Managing Director Cath Norman said.

"At this point in time, a sale or partial sale is a more likely outcome. FAR has run data rooms for this purpose and has had good level of interest."

Cairn Energy CNE.L holds 40% of Sangomar, operator Australia's Woodside WPL.AX 35%, and Senegal's national oil company Petrosen 10%, which it has the right to increase to 18%.

In a further effort to save cash, FAR said is looking to bring in a partner for its Gambian assets before proceeding with drilling at the project in 2021.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Oil Videos

    Oil Won't See a Straight-Line Recovery, Energy Aspects Says

    The recovery in oil markets won't be in a straight line, according to Amrita Sen, chief analyst at Energy Aspects. "Everybody agrees it's early days," she said in an interview on "Bloomberg Surveillance."

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular