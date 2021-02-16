Australia's FAR Ltd receives $170 mln takeover offer from Russia's Lukoil

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian oil & gas explorer FAR Ltd FAR.AX said on Wednesday it received a non-binding, indicative takeover offer from Russian energy giant PJSC Lukoil LKOH.MM that valued the company at A$220 million ($170.37 million).

FAR said Lukoil offered 2.2 Australian cents in cash per share, which is double the company's last close price.

($1 = 1.2913 Australian dollars)

