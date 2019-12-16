Australia's Far Ltd expects outcome over Senegal oil field dispute early next year

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australia's oil minnow Far Ltd FAR.AX on Monday said it does not expect to receive the final outcome of a long-running dispute regarding an oil field off Senegal until January or February next year.

The ruling regarding the arbitration was due by Dec. 28.

Far said in a statement that the International Court Of Arbitration had received the draft award over the issue from the tribunal.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.