Australia's Far Ltd expects outcome over Senegal oil field dispute early next year

Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australia's oil minnow Far Ltd FAR.AX on Monday said it does not expect to receive the final outcome of a long-running dispute regarding an oil field off Senegal until January or February next year.

The ruling regarding the arbitration was due by Dec. 28.

Far said in a statement that the International Court Of Arbitration had received the draft award over the issue from the tribunal.

