Australia's FAR inks marketing deal with Glencore for Senegal's Sangomar project

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

FAR Ltd said on Wednesday it signed a binding agreement with Glencore Plc to market the Australian company's share of crude oil from the $4.2 billion Sangomar project in Senegal. The Africa-focused oil explorer will let Glencore market a minimum of 20 million barrels of oil for seven years.

