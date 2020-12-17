Australia's Far gets $159.2 mln buyout offer from Remus Horizon

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Far Ltd FAR.AX said on Thursday it received a A$209.6 million ($159.15 mln) all-cash takeover proposal from private investment firm Remus Horizon PCC Ltd.

Remus' offer values Far at 2.1 Australian cents per share, the company said, representing a premium of 90.9% to its last close of A$0.011.

($1 = 1.3170 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

