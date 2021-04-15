Australia's FAR delays vote on Sangomar stake sale for third time
April 15 (Reuters) - Australia's oil and gas explorer FAR Ltd FAR.AX on Thursday postponed a vote on the sale of its stake in an oil project off Senegal for the third time while investors study a takeover offer from private investment firm Remus Horizons.
Remus' A$209.6 million ($161.6 million) offer for FAR hinges on the Australian firm dropping its 15% stake sale in the Sangomar project to gas producer Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX.
A general meeting to vote on the sale has been adjourned till April 28, the company said.
($1 = 1.2974 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- The 5 Largest Economies In The World And Their Growth In 2020
- From Harvard to Nasdaq Listing: Grab CEO's Ride to World's Biggest SPAC Deal
- CRU-CESCO-Chile´s Antofagasta says surging copper price not enough to entice big investments
- Egypt, Ukraine under review for inclusion in JPMorgan's GBI-EM indexes