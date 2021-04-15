World Markets

Australia's FAR delays vote on Sangomar stake sale for third time

Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Australia's oil and gas explorer FAR Ltd on Thursday postponed a vote on the sale of its stake in an oil project off Senegal for the third time while investors study a takeover offer from private investment firm Remus Horizons.

Remus' A$209.6 million ($161.6 million) offer for FAR hinges on the Australian firm dropping its 15% stake sale in the Sangomar project to gas producer Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX.

A general meeting to vote on the sale has been adjourned till April 28, the company said.

($1 = 1.2974 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

