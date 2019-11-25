US Markets

Australia's Evolution Mining to buy Canadian gold mine from Newmont Goldcorp

Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Australia's Evolution mining on Tuesday agreed to buy Canadian gold mining complex Red Lake from Newmont Goldcorp Corp for $375 million in cash.

Evolution also agreed to pay an additional $100 million upon new resource discovery at the mine.

The acquisition will be funded through an A$600 million ($407.16 million) loan facility, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

