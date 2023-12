Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian gold miner Evolution Mining EVN.AX said on Tuesday it will acquire an 80% interest in the Northparkes copper-gold mine in New South Wales from CMOC Group 603993.SS for up to $475 million.

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

