News & Insights

Oil

Australia's Evolution Energy signs graphite supply deal with China-based BTR

August 15, 2023 — 09:44 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Updates with details and background from paragraphs 2-6

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Evolution Energy Minerals EV1.AX said on Wednesday it had entered into a binding agreement with China-based BTR New Material Group 835185.BJE to supply fine flake graphite from its Chilalo project in Tanzania.

The company will supply about 90% of the product from the project to BTR under the three-year agreement, which can be extended for another three years.

BTR, one of China's largest lithium-ion battery materials maker, will also engage with Evolution on battery anode materials production.

BTR, in return, will acquire a 9.9% stake in Evolution for about A$4.9 million ($3.15 million) and support further financing of the Chilalo project.

"BTR and Evolution intend to work together to procure the finance for development of the Chilalo project," the Australian explorer said in a statement.

The Chilalo project has potential for a multi-decade mine life as Evolution works to grow resources and reserves.

($1 = 1.5540 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.