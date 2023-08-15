Australia's Evolution Energy signs graphite supply deal with China-based BTR

Updates with details and background from paragraphs 2-6

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Evolution Energy Minerals EV1.AX said on Wednesday it had entered into a binding agreement with China-based BTR New Material Group 835185.BJE to supply fine flake graphite from its Chilalo project in Tanzania.

The company will supply about 90% of the product from the project to BTR under the three-year agreement, which can be extended for another three years.

BTR, one of China's largest lithium-ion battery materials maker, will also engage with Evolution on battery anode materials production.

BTR, in return, will acquire a 9.9% stake in Evolution for about A$4.9 million ($3.15 million) and support further financing of the Chilalo project.

"BTR and Evolution intend to work together to procure the finance for development of the Chilalo project," the Australian explorer said in a statement.

The Chilalo project has potential for a multi-decade mine life as Evolution works to grow resources and reserves.

($1 = 1.5540 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

