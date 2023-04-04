Australia's Estia Health opens books to Bain Capital for improved offer

Adds details on current proposal, background

April 4 (Reuters) - Australian aged-care provider Estia Health Ltd EHE.AX said on Tuesday it will provide its suitor Bain Capital with a limited period of access to the company's non-public financial and other information on hopes of a revived and improved proposal.

Late in March, Estia received a non-binding buyout proposal from the U.S. private investment firm for A$775.1 million ($523.11 million). The proposal implies a value of A$3.00 per share, which was at a 28.2% premium to Estia's close at the time of receiving the offer.

"The board does not regard the indicative proposal as compelling having regard to price and conditionality," Estia said in a statement.

The Sydney-based company said it plans to hold back on acquiring shares under its recent on-market share buyback program keeping in mind its engagement with Bain, which is preliminary in nature.

($1 = 1.4817 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran and Shailesh Kuber)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.