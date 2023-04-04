Australia's Estia Health opens books to Bain Capital for improved offer

April 04, 2023 — 04:30 am EDT

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

April 4 (Reuters) - Australian aged-care provider Estia Health Ltd EHE.AX said on Tuesday it will provide a limited period of access to the company's non-public financial and other information to help its suitor come up with an improved proposal.

Late in March, Estia received a non-binding buyout proposal from U.S. private investment firm Bain Capital for A$775.1 million ($517.77 million), implying a A$3.00 cash per share value.

