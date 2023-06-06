News & Insights

Australia's Estia Health gets higher offer from Bain Capital

June 06, 2023 — 08:01 pm EDT

June 7 (Reuters) - Australian aged-care provider Estia Health Ltd EHE.AX said on Wednesday it received a revised offer from Bain Capital, implying a total deal consideration of A$826.8 million ($552.05 million).

The company had earlier provided limited access to its books in April for the U.S.-based investment company in hopes of a sweetened bid.

($1 = 1.4977 Australian dollars)

