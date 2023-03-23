US Markets
EML

Australia's Estia Health gets $517.7 mln takeover bid from Bain Capital

March 23, 2023 — 07:56 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Adds details on proposal, background

March 24 (Reuters) - Australian aged-care provider Estia Health Ltd EHE.AX said on Friday it received a non-binding buyout proposal from U.S. private investment firm Bain Capital for A$775.1 million ($517.77 million).

The A$3.00 cash per share proposal, which is at a 28.2% premium to Estia's last close, is among the latest proposals by a private equity firm since last year amid increasing merger and acquisition activity in Australia.

The board of Estia Health is considering the indicative proposal to assess whether it is in the best interests of shareholders to engage with Bain Capital, the company said in a statement.

Estia last month posted net loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable for six months ended Dec. 31 of A$25.3 million, compared to a loss of A$8.1 million a year prior.

In April last year, EML Payments EML.AX was in talks with Bain Capital for a potential buyout, but the company said the talks had ceased without an agreed deal.

($1 = 1.4970 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EML

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.