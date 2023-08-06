Australia's Estia Health agrees to $543 million takeover offer from Bain Capital

Updates with background in paragraphs 2-5

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australia's Estia Health EHE.AX on Monday said it had signed a deal to be taken over by U.S. investment company Bain Capital for A$826.8 million ($543.46 million).

The A$3.20 per share proposal represents a 25.5% premium to the aged care operator's stock's closing price on June 6, before the offer was first disclosed.

In June, the company updated the market on its intentions to back Bain Capital's sweetened takeover offer after providing limited access to its books to the suitor in April.

"The Board is confident as to the outlook for the business, however, recognises that the scheme allows shareholders to realise certain cash value now at an attractive premium," said Estia chair, Gary Weiss, on Monday.

Estia Health's board unanimously recommended that its shareholders vote in favor of the proposal.

($1 = 1.5214 Australian dollars)

