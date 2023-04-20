Australia's Essential Metals' shareholders reject Tianqi-IGO bid

Adds details, bidder comment, share price move

SYDNEY, April 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Essential Metals Ltd ESS.AX said on Thursday that its shareholders had rejected a A$136 million ($91.16 million) takeover offer from a joint venture led by China's Tianqi Lithium 002466.SZ and Australian miner IGO Ltd IGO.AX.

Last week, the lithium developer's largest stakeholder, a unit of Mineral Resources MIN.AX, raised its by A$19.5 million to 19.55%, effectively blocking the bid by Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia Pty Ltd.

The bid failed to reach the threshold of 75% of support from present and voting shareholders, Essential Metals said in a statement to Australia's stock exchange. "Therefore, the Scheme was not approved."

Tianqi Lithium CEO Raj Surendran responded in a statement that the company "is considering all of its options".

Shares in Essential Metals were down 3.9% to A$0.495 in early afternoon trade amid a broader fall in lithium miners.

($1 = 1.4919 Australian dollars)

