Australia's Energy Transition files claim for Greenland rare earth project licence

July 20, 2023 — 12:56 am EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

July 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Energy Transition Minerals ETM.AX said on Thursday it filed a statement of claims with an arbitration tribunal in Copenhagen to decide on its unit's legal right to be granted an exploitation licence for the Kvanefjeld project in Greenland.

The claim relates to Energy Transition's dispute with the governments of Greenland and Denmark regarding its current exploration licence for the rare earths project.

