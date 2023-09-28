News & Insights

Australia's Energy One says no proof of malicious activity after cyber incident

September 28, 2023 — 11:44 pm EDT

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australian software supplier Energy One EOL.AX said on Friday it had not uncovered any evidence of malicious activity on their customer systems after a cyber incident was first identified last month.

The company had previously said some personal information of its current and former employees had been compromised, for which the notification process is underway.

"Our investigations have not revealed any evidence that customer systems have been impacted and the company continues to securely trade," Energy One said in a statement on Friday.

Australian firms have suffered many cyber attacks since September 2022, putting the spotlight on the country's understaffed cybersecurity industry.

Recently, Shell Plc SHEL.L identified a cybersecurity incident involving some employees at BG Group in Australia, the latest company to be hit by the MOVEit hack.

