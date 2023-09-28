Australia's Energy One finds no evidence of malicious activity after cyber incident

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australian software supplier Energy One EOL.AX said on Friday it had not uncovered any evidence of malicious activity on their customer systems, after a cyber incident was first identified on Aug. 18.

The company had previously said some personal information of its current and former employees had been compromised.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

