Australia's Energy One finds no evidence of malicious activity after cyber incident

September 28, 2023 — 11:13 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australian software supplier Energy One EOL.AX said on Friday it had not uncovered any evidence of malicious activity on their customer systems, after a cyber incident was first identified on Aug. 18.

The company had previously said some personal information of its current and former employees had been compromised.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

