Australia's Endeavour hits record low after Victoria state announces gambling reforms

July 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Endeavour Group EDV.AX, Australia's biggest pub owner, fell nearly 13% on Monday to hit an all-time low after the Victorian state government unveiled new reforms to reduce gambling harm at venues with electronic gaming machines (EGM).

The reforms announced over the weekend aim to stop money laundering through gaming venues, and include mandatory pre-commitment limits and carded play for poker machines.

Under the new rules, gamblers will be allowed to put a maximum of A$100 ($68.35) into an electronic gaming machine at a time, significantly lower than the current limit of A$1,000.

Endeavour shares dropped as much as 12.9% to A$5.450 and were the top losers on the ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO, which was down 0.1% by 0114 GMT.

E&P Financial Group analysts said the gambling reforms will be negative for Endeavour, given that Victoria is the company's largest EGM market where it operates nearly 4,700 machines.

E&P estimates Victoria accounts for about 40% of the company's total EGM revenue. Every 1% fall in EGM revenue would result in a decline of A$6.0 million in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for Endeavour, according to the brokerage's calculation.

Analysts at Jefferies said they believe the new reforms add "material uncertainty" for Endeavour.

"EBIT impact is difficult to quantify but gaming's high margin and low variable cost means any revenue reduction would cause substantial operational deleverage," they wrote in a note.

"We welcome the opportunity to work closely with the government... as they determine timelines and models for the proposed changes," Endeavour said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

($1 = 1.4631 Australian dollars)

