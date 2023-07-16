Australia's Endeavour Group slumps after Victoria state announces gambling reforms

July 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's biggest pub owner Endeavour Group EDV.AX fell nearly 10% on Monday after the Victorian state government unveiled reforms to reduce gambling harm at venues with electronic gaming machines, potentially cutting a major revenue stream for the company.

