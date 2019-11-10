Australia's EML Payments to buy Prepaid Financial Services for $290 mln

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published

Australia's EML Payments said on Monday it would buy London-based Prepaid Financial Services Ltd, valuing it at about A$423 million ($290.01 million).

Adds details on deal

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australia's EML Payments EML.AX said on Monday it would buy London-based Prepaid Financial Services Ltd, valuing it at about A$423 million ($290.01 million).

The payment solutions provider said the deal would also comprise an additional earn-out component of up to A$103 million, conditional on Prepaid Financial achieving certain earnings targets.

The deal will be funded through an equity raising composed of an entitlement offer to raise about A$183 million, and an institutional share placement to raise A$67 million, the company said in a statement.

Prepaid Financial Services, which operates in 24 countries, provides e-wallets and digital banking software among other services.

EML added that the acquisition would generate synergies of about A$6 million a year.

Prepaid Financial Services was not available for comment outside business hours.

($1 = 1.4586 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More