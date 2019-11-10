Australia's EML Payments to buy Prepaid Financial Services for $290 mln

Adds details on deal

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australia's EML Payments EML.AX said on Monday it would buy London-based Prepaid Financial Services Ltd, valuing it at about A$423 million ($290.01 million).

The payment solutions provider said the deal would also comprise an additional earn-out component of up to A$103 million, conditional on Prepaid Financial achieving certain earnings targets.

The deal will be funded through an equity raising composed of an entitlement offer to raise about A$183 million, and an institutional share placement to raise A$67 million, the company said in a statement.

Prepaid Financial Services, which operates in 24 countries, provides e-wallets and digital banking software among other services.

EML added that the acquisition would generate synergies of about A$6 million a year.

Prepaid Financial Services was not available for comment outside business hours.

($1 = 1.4586 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

