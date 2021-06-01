Australia's economic recovery seen stronger than past comebacks- RBA official

SYDNEY, June 2 (Reuters) - Australia's post-pandemic economic recovery could prove stronger than past crises thanks to solid household and business balance sheets, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.

The speed of economic recovery in Australia bears little resemblance to those from past downturns, which should give some hope that less economic scarring will result, said Bradley Jones, head of economic analysis at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

The remarks come ahead of Australia's gross domestic product growth data, which is expected to show the economy likely expanded at a rapid 1.6% pace last quarter.

"Many Australian household and business balance sheets are in better shape than before the pandemic," Jones said in a speech in Canberra.

"This is a result of the unusual size and composition of the policy response in Australia. The increase in household income during the pandemic is unprecedented as far as past downturns go, and policy has also supported business balance sheets through a difficult period."

To help blunt the shock from the pandemic, the RBA slashed interest rates three times last year to a record low 0.1%, targeted three-year government bond yields at that level and announced a quantitative easing programme for longer-duration government papers.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sam Holmes)

