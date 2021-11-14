Australia's Eastern Iron partners with Yahua to develop lithium projects

MELBOURNE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Eastern Iron Ltd EFE.AX has agreed to develop lithium projects with China lithium chemicals producer Yahua Group, 002497.SZ in Australia and other countries, the companies said on Monday.

The two companies will establish a long-term strategic partnership for the supply of spodumene concentrates, and the potential acquisition and development of spodumene projects in Australia and other countries excluding China or those in Africa, the two parties said in a stock exchange filing.

Yahua is a producer of lithium salts whose customers include Tesla TSLA.O and BYD Auto 002594.SZ. It already has stakes or supply agreements with Australia-listed lithium miners Core Lithium CXO.AX and Orocobre Ltd ORE.AX which merged with Galaxy Resources earlier this year.

Yahua agreed to buy Eastern Iron's Trigg Hill spodumene project in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia in August. Spodumene is a type of hard rock lithium concentrate mostly found in Australia.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sam Holmes)

