Australia's Downer faces shareholder class action

April 02, 2023 — 09:48 pm EDT

Written by Harshita Swaminathan for Reuters ->

April 3 (Reuters) - Australian contractor Downer EDI DOW.AX said on Monday it faces a class action lawsuit for allegedly withholding certain information and making some misrepresentations about a maintenance contract in its Australian Utilities business.

The suit was filed by shareholders of the company, who acquired their shares between April 1, 2020 and Feb. 27, 2023.

