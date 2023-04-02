Australia's Downer faces shareholder class action

April 3 (Reuters) - Australian contractor Downer EDI DOW.AX said on Monday it faces a class action lawsuit for allegedly withholding certain information and making some misrepresentations about a maintenance contract in its Australian Utilities business.

The suit was filed by shareholders of the company, who acquired their shares between April 1, 2020 and Feb. 27, 2023.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

