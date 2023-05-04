Australia's Downer faces second class action from shareholders

May 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Downer EDI DOW.AX said on Friday certain shareholders have filed a second class action against the contractor in relation to undisclosed information under a maintenance contract and its impact on earnings guidance.

The claim has been run-through by shareholders who bought a stake in the company between July 23, 2019 and February 24, 2023.

