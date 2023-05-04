News & Insights

DOW

Australia's Downer faces second class action from shareholders

May 04, 2023 — 07:23 pm EDT

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

May 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Downer EDI DOW.AX said on Friday certain shareholders have filed a second class action against the contractor in relation to undisclosed information under a maintenance contract and its impact on earnings guidance.

The claim has been run-through by shareholders who bought a stake in the company between July 23, 2019 and February 24, 2023.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.