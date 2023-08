Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australia's Downer EDI DOW.AX said on Thursday it will recognise a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of A$549.6 million ($359.66 million) for its fiscal 2023.

($1 = 1.5281 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.