Australia's Downer EDI sees $253 mln annual loss on impairment charge

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian contractor Downer EDI DOW.AX said on Thursday it expected to record a statutory net loss after tax of about A$386 million ($252.52 million) for fiscal 2023 on impairments against its facilities and utilities units.

The company said it would recognise a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of A$549.6 million in the year ended June 30, 2023.

The impairment comes from increased debt costs and "tightening market conditions" for its cleaning and maintenance business Spotless, which caters to the defence sector.

"Downer is undergoing a period of significant and necessary organisational change. Against this backdrop, we have delivered underlying earnings in line with what was previously communicated," CEO Peter Tompkins said in a statement.

($1 = 1.5286 Australian dollars)

