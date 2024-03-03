News & Insights

Companies
DOW

Australia's Downer EDI says it has filed class-action defence

Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

March 03, 2024 — 03:41 pm EST

Written by Roshan Thomas for Reuters ->

Updates with share moves in paragraph 7

March 4 (Reuters) - Australian contracting firm Downer EDI DOW.AX said on Monday it had filed a defence against class-action proceedings brought against it for allegedly making misrepresentations and withholding certain information about a maintenance contract in its domestic utilities business in July 2019.

A class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of shareholders who bought Downer shares between July 2019 and February 2023 after the company admitted to overstating its pre-tax earnings due to accounting irregularities.

The Sydney-headquartered company in February 2023 admitted to misreporting earnings from a contract, leading to an overstatement of post-tax earnings by A$22.2 million ($14.82 million) between April 2020 and June 2022.

Additionally, Downer said it pleaded a defensive third-party statement of claim and proportionate liability defence against its auditor, KPMG. The commencement of the proceedings has led KPMG to resign as the auditor of Downer, a KPMG spokesperson told Reuters.

"Downer will commence a process to appoint a replacement auditor for the financial year ending 30 June 2024," it said in a statement.

"We have been open in our engagement with the company throughout this matter and continue to have a high degree of confidence in the audit work performed," a KPMG spokesperson told Reuters.

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Mark Porter)

((Roshan.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesMarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.