Australia's Downer EDI says it has filed class-action defence

March 4 (Reuters) - Australian contracting firm Downer EDI DOW.AX said on Monday it had filed a defence against class-action proceedings brought against it for allegedly making misrepresentations and withholding certain information about a maintenance contract in its domestic utilities business in July 2019.

A class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of shareholders who bought Downer shares between July 2019 and February 2023 after the company admitted to overstating its pre-tax earnings due to accounting irregularities.

The Sydney-headquartered company in February 2023 admitted to misreporting earnings from a contract, leading to an overstatement of post-tax earnings by A$22.2 million ($14.82 million) between April 2020 and June 2022.

Additionally, Downer said it pleaded a defensive third-party statement of claim and proportionate liability defence against its auditor, KPMG. The commencement of the proceedings has led KPMG to resign as the auditor of Downer, a KPMG spokesperson told Reuters.

"Downer will commence a process to appoint a replacement auditor for the financial year ending 30 June 2024," it said in a statement.

"We have been open in our engagement with the company throughout this matter and continue to have a high degree of confidence in the audit work performed," a KPMG spokesperson told Reuters.

