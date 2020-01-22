Australia's Downer EDI lowers annual profit outlook by 18% as costs surge

Australia's Downer EDI cut its annual profit forecast on Thursday amid a surge in costs at its loss-making construction contracts, sending the company's shares sharply lower to mark their worst session in nearly a decade.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.