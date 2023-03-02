DOW

Australia's Downer EDI chairman steps down

March 02, 2023 — 06:23 pm EST

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

March 3 (Reuters) - Australian contractor Downer EDI Ltd DOW.AX on Friday said Chairman Mark Chellew had resigned, and elected his deputy Mark Menhinnitt as its acting chairman.

The resignation follows earlier reports by the company of historical misreporting of revenue and work in progress in one of Downer's contracts in its Australian utilities business.

