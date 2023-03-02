Australia's Downer chairman departs amid NSW regulator probe

Adds details on prior resignations, shares and background

March 3 (Reuters) - Downer EDI Ltd DOW.AX said on Friday Chairman Mark Chellew has resigned and the Australian engineering contractor elected deputy Mark Menhinnitt as the acting chairman.

The resignation follows a public inquiry launched by the New South Wales (NSW) corruption watchdog on Thursday to investigate allegations that certain Downer employees obtained personal benefits by favouring subcontractors for contracts awarded by the transport department.

Michael Ferguson stepped down as the chief financial officer on Wednesday, and Grant Fenn had resigned as the chief executive officer and managing director last December.

Shares of the Australian company fell in early trade, but then reversed direction to gain 1.5% against a higher broader market.

($1 = 1.4857 Australian dollars)

