Australia's Downer appoints new finance chief amid regulatory woes

March 28 (Reuters) - Australian contractor Downer EDI DOW.AX on Tuesday named Malcolm Ashcroft as its chief financial officer, taking over from Michael Ferguson who decided to step down earlier this month.

The resignation followed a public inquiry initiated by the New South Wales corruption watchdog to investigate allegations that certain Downer employees obtained personal benefits by favouring subcontractors for contracts awarded by the transport department.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

