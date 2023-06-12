News & Insights

Australia's Domino's Pizza to shut 27 stores in Denmark

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

June 12, 2023 — 07:44 pm EDT

June 13 (Reuters) - Australia's Domino's Pizza Enterprises DMP.AX said on Tuesday it would shut 27 stores in Denmark and its construction and supply arm in Australia under it efforts to improve its performance.

The Australian franchise said the streamlining of operations would help improve its fiscal year 2024 earnings before interest and taxation by A$25 million ($16.89 million) to A$30 million, compared with A$113.9 million reported in first-half of 2023.

($1 = 1.4806 Australian dollars)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
