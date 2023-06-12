Australia's Domino's Pizza to shut 27 stores in Denmark

June 13 (Reuters) - Australia's Domino's Pizza Enterprises DMP.AX said on Tuesday it would shut 27 stores in Denmark and its construction and supply arm in Australia under it efforts to improve its performance.

The Australian franchise said the streamlining of operations would help improve its fiscal year 2024 earnings before interest and taxation by A$25 million ($16.89 million) to A$30 million, compared with A$113.9 million reported in first-half of 2023.

($1 = 1.4806 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

