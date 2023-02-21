Australia's Domino's Pizza profit slumps as inflation hits consumer spending

February 21, 2023 — 09:35 pm EST

Written by Tejaswi Marthi for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Domino's Pizza Enterprises DMP.AX said on Wednesday its first-half profit fell 28.3%, hurt by a drop in its orders as a rise in prices due to inflation affected consumer spending.

The Australian franchise of Domino's says its first-half profit attributable for the period ended Jan 1 fell 28.3% to A$68.9 million ($47.08 million). Shares of the company sunk as much as 24.3% to post a record drop.

($1 = 1.4635 Australian dollars)

