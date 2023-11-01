Australia's Domino's Pizza expects higher profit in fiscal 2024

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Domino's Pizza Enterprises DMP.AX on Wednesday said it expects earnings in fiscal 2024 to be significantly higher than in 2023 as it continues to restructure to cut costs.

Domino's had recorded earnings before interest and income tax (EBIT) of A$201.7 million ($127.7 million) in fiscal 2023. ($1 = 1.5798 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.