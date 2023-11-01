News & Insights

Australia's Domino's Pizza expects higher profit in fiscal 2024

November 01, 2023 — 01:05 am EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Domino's Pizza Enterprises DMP.AX on Wednesday said it expects earnings in fiscal 2024 to be significantly higher than in 2023 as it continues to restructure to cut costs.

Domino's had recorded earnings before interest and income tax (EBIT) of A$201.7 million ($127.7 million) in fiscal 2023. ($1 = 1.5798 Australian dollars)

