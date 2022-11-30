Australia's Domino's Pizza Enterprises to raise $112 mln

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Domino's Pizza Enterprises DMP.AX said on Thursday that it would raise A$165 million ($112 million) to fund the acquisition of its Germany-based joint venture that it owns with Domino's Pizza Group Plc DOM.L.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

