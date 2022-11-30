Australia's Domino's Pizza Enterprises to raise $112 mln

November 30, 2022 — 06:15 pm EST

Written by Tejaswi Marthi for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Domino's Pizza Enterprises DMP.AX said on Thursday that it would raise A$165 million ($112 million) to fund the acquisition of its Germany-based joint venture that it owns with Domino's Pizza Group Plc DOM.L.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.